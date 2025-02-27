New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 75,119 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Doximity were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,453,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

