New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

SWK stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

