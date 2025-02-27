Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

