Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

BATS:NULV opened at $41.12 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.