NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Caprock Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $89,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

