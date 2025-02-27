Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLPX

Olaplex Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.