Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.