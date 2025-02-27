Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,068,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

PECO opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

