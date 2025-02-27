Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.85. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Porch Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 5,668,700 shares trading hands.

PRCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,034. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,915 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,416 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 4,365.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Up 74.1 %

The company has a market cap of $788.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

