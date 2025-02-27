Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 631,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,000.53. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

