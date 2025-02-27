Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.