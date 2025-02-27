Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3,011.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 88.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

VIRT opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

