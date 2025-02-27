Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 385.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

