Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,461 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 72.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

IMCR opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $72.56.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

