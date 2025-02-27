Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

