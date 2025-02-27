Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,253 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $26.91.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

