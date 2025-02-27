Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 43,411 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 567.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

