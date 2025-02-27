Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 579,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 128,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

WMS stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.