Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,745 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

