Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,848 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,129.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

