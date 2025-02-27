Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EW opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

