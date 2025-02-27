Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFXI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,246 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 257,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.91 on Thursday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

