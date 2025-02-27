Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 264,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

BATS:DUSA opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $563.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.