Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

