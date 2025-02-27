Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 33,848 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,848,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

