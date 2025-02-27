Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Napa Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.