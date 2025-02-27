Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 272,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

