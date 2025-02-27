Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

ACWX stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

