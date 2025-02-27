Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,674 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3,609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

BTI stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

