Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 1,169.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,226 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 52.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 82.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

