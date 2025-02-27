Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.37% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $2,535,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

HSRT opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

