Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSU. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 68,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

