Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $9,305,285.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

