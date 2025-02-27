Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

