Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

