Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

