Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

