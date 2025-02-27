Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,309,000 after buying an additional 110,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,321,000 after buying an additional 59,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 135.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $99,000,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP increased its position in shares of Woodward by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 311,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 64,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $183.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.25 and a 1 year high of $201.64.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,799,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,864.89. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

