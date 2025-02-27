Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,061 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Veralto by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

