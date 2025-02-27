Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.