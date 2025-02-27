Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

