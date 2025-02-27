Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $140.32 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

