Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $602.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.23 and its 200-day moving average is $442.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $249.38 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

