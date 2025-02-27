Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.11 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

