Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $102.27 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $102.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

