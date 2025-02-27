Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American States Water by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.