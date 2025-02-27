Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,811,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 760,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135,024 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 95,958 shares during the period.

PZA stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

