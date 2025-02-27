Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 54,719 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,294.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.32 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

