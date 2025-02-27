Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

