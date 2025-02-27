Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXMT opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

